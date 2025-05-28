whype

$34.41

$0

(0%)

24h low

$32.76

24h high

$36.15

VS
USD
BTC

The live Wrapped HYPE price today is $34.41 with a 24-hour trading volume of $24.42M. The table above accurately updates our WHYPE price in real time. The price of WHYPE is down -0.92% since last hour, down -2.45% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $446.66M. WHYPE has a circulating supply of 12.98M coins and a max supply of 12.98M WHYPE.

Wrapped HYPE Stats

What is the market cap of Wrapped HYPE?

The current market cap of Wrapped HYPE is $446.68M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Wrapped HYPE?

Currently, 709.58K of WHYPE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $24.42M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.45%.

What is the current price of Wrapped HYPE?

The price of 1 Wrapped HYPE currently costs $34.41.

How many Wrapped HYPE are there?

The current circulating supply of Wrapped HYPE is 12.98M. This is the total amount of WHYPE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Wrapped HYPE?

Wrapped HYPE (WHYPE) currently ranks 184 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 446.68M

-2.45 %

Market Cap Rank

#184

24H Volume

$ 24.42M

Circulating Supply

13,000,000

