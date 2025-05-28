wicc

$0.0472

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.04

24h high

$0.05

The live WaykiChain price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $80.16K. The table above accurately updates our WICC price in real time. The price of WICC is down -5.30% since last hour, up 5.02% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.90M. WICC has a circulating supply of 210.00M coins and a max supply of 210.00M WICC.

WaykiChain Stats

What is the market cap of WaykiChain?

The current market cap of WaykiChain is $10.26M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of WaykiChain?

Currently, 1.70M of WICC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $80.16K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 5.02%.

What is the current price of WaykiChain?

The price of 1 WaykiChain currently costs $0.05.

How many WaykiChain are there?

The current circulating supply of WaykiChain is 210.00M. This is the total amount of WICC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of WaykiChain?

WaykiChain (WICC) currently ranks 987 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 10.26M

5.02 %

Market Cap Rank

#987

24H Volume

$ 80.16K

Circulating Supply

210,000,000

