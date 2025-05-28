wif

dogwifhatWIF

Live dogwifhat price updates and the latest dogwifhat news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$1.12

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.07

24h high

$1.17

VS
USD
BTC

The live dogwifhat price today is $1.12 with a 24-hour trading volume of $484.94M. The table above accurately updates our WIF price in real time. The price of WIF is down -1.73% since last hour, up 2.25% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.12B. WIF has a circulating supply of 998.93M coins and a max supply of 998.93M WIF.

dogwifhat Stats

What is the market cap of dogwifhat?

The current market cap of dogwifhat is $1.13B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of dogwifhat?

Currently, 432.99M of WIF were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $484.94M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.25%.

What is the current price of dogwifhat?

The price of 1 dogwifhat currently costs $1.12.

How many dogwifhat are there?

The current circulating supply of dogwifhat is 998.93M. This is the total amount of WIF that is available.

What is the relative popularity of dogwifhat?

dogwifhat (WIF) currently ranks 94 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 1.13B

2.25 %

Market Cap Rank

#94

24H Volume

$ 484.94M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest dogwifhat news