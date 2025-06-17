wife

Wife Changing MoneyWIFE

Live Wife Changing Money price updates and the latest Wife Changing Money news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.000816

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0006

24h high

$0.001

VS
USD
BTC

The live Wife Changing Money price today is $0.0008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.40M. The table above accurately updates our WIFE price in real time. The price of WIFE is up 8.43% since last hour, up 0.34% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.16M. WIFE has a circulating supply of 10.00B coins and a max supply of 10.00B WIFE.

Wife Changing Money Stats

What is the market cap of Wife Changing Money?

The current market cap of Wife Changing Money is $8.16M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Wife Changing Money?

Currently, 4.16B of WIFE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.40M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.34%.

What is the current price of Wife Changing Money?

The price of 1 Wife Changing Money currently costs $0.0008.

How many Wife Changing Money are there?

The current circulating supply of Wife Changing Money is 10.00B. This is the total amount of WIFE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Wife Changing Money?

Wife Changing Money (WIFE) currently ranks 1730 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.16M

0.34 %

Market Cap Rank

#1730

24H Volume

$ 3.40M

Circulating Supply

10,000,000,000

latest Wife Changing Money news