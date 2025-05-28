wigo

$0.00367

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.005

24h high

$0.006

VS
USD
BTC

The live WigoSwap price today is $0.004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $85.02K. The table above accurately updates our WIGO price in real time. The price of WIGO is down -38.85% since last hour, down -37.40% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.59M. WIGO has a circulating supply of 1.79B coins and a max supply of 1.79B WIGO.

WigoSwap Stats

What is the market cap of WigoSwap?

The current market cap of WigoSwap is $10.75M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of WigoSwap?

Currently, 23.15M of WIGO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $85.02K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -37.40%.

What is the current price of WigoSwap?

The price of 1 WigoSwap currently costs $0.004.

How many WigoSwap are there?

The current circulating supply of WigoSwap is 1.79B. This is the total amount of WIGO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of WigoSwap?

WigoSwap (WIGO) currently ranks 1505 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.75M

-37.40 %

Market Cap Rank

#1505

24H Volume

$ 85.02K

Circulating Supply

1,800,000,000

