wild

Wilder WorldWILD

Live Wilder World price updates and the latest Wilder World news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.248

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.22

24h high

$0.25

VS
USD
BTC

The live Wilder World price today is $0.25 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.50M. The table above accurately updates our WILD price in real time. The price of WILD is up 1.50% since last hour, up 11.22% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $123.98M. WILD has a circulating supply of 324.32M coins and a max supply of 500.00M WILD.

Wilder World Stats

What is the market cap of Wilder World?

The current market cap of Wilder World is $80.42M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Wilder World?

Currently, 14.12M of WILD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.50M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 11.22%.

What is the current price of Wilder World?

The price of 1 Wilder World currently costs $0.25.

How many Wilder World are there?

The current circulating supply of Wilder World is 324.32M. This is the total amount of WILD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Wilder World?

Wilder World (WILD) currently ranks 575 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 80.42M

11.22 %

Market Cap Rank

#575

24H Volume

$ 3.50M

Circulating Supply

320,000,000

latest Wilder World news