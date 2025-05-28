Wilder WorldWILD
Live Wilder World price updates and the latest Wilder World news.
price
sponsored by
$0.248
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.22
24h high
$0.25
The live Wilder World price today is $0.25 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.50M. The table above accurately updates our WILD price in real time. The price of WILD is up 1.50% since last hour, up 11.22% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $123.98M. WILD has a circulating supply of 324.32M coins and a max supply of 500.00M WILD.
Wilder World Stats
What is the market cap of Wilder World?
The current market cap of Wilder World is $80.42M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Wilder World?
Currently, 14.12M of WILD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.50M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 11.22%.
What is the current price of Wilder World?
The price of 1 Wilder World currently costs $0.25.
How many Wilder World are there?
The current circulating supply of Wilder World is 324.32M. This is the total amount of WILD that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Wilder World?
Wilder World (WILD) currently ranks 575 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 80.42M
11.22 %
#575
$ 3.50M
320,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/