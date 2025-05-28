win

WINkLinkWIN

Live WINkLink price updates and the latest WINkLink news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0000563

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.00006

24h high

$0.00006

VS
USD
BTC

The live WINkLink price today is $0.00006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $16.43M. The table above accurately updates our WIN price in real time. The price of WIN is down -0.27% since last hour, down -0.55% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $56.22M. WIN has a circulating supply of 993.70B coins and a max supply of 999.00B WIN.

WINkLink Stats

What is the market cap of WINkLink?

The current market cap of WINkLink is $55.93M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of WINkLink?

Currently, 291.93B of WIN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $16.43M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.55%.

What is the current price of WINkLink?

The price of 1 WINkLink currently costs $0.00006.

How many WINkLink are there?

The current circulating supply of WINkLink is 993.70B. This is the total amount of WIN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of WINkLink?

WINkLink (WIN) currently ranks 692 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 55.93M

-0.55 %

Market Cap Rank

#692

24H Volume

$ 16.43M

Circulating Supply

990,000,000,000

latest WINkLink news