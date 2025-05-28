wink

The live Wink price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.86M. The table above accurately updates our WINK price in real time. The price of WINK is down -4.00% since last hour, up 4.87% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.54M. WINK has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B WINK.

Wink Stats

What is the market cap of Wink?

The current market cap of Wink is $5.71M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Wink?

Currently, 1.42B of WINK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $7.86M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 4.87%.

What is the current price of Wink?

The price of 1 Wink currently costs $0.006.

How many Wink are there?

The current circulating supply of Wink is 1.00B. This is the total amount of WINK that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Wink?

Wink (WINK) currently ranks 1739 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.71M

4.87 %

Market Cap Rank

#1739

24H Volume

$ 7.86M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

