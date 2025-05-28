Winter ArcWINTER
The live Winter Arc price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $87.43M. The table above accurately updates our WINTER price in real time. The price of WINTER is up 26.74% since last hour, up 2.83% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.30M. WINTER has a circulating supply of 972.99M coins and a max supply of 972.99M WINTER.
Winter Arc Stats
What is the market cap of Winter Arc?
The current market cap of Winter Arc is $8.70M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Winter Arc?
Currently, 11.65B of WINTER were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $87.43M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.83%.
What is the current price of Winter Arc?
The price of 1 Winter Arc currently costs $0.008.
How many Winter Arc are there?
The current circulating supply of Winter Arc is 972.99M. This is the total amount of WINTER that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Winter Arc?
Winter Arc (WINTER) currently ranks 1707 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
