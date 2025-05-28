winter

price

$0.0075

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.003

24h high

$0.03

The live Winter Arc price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $87.43M. The table above accurately updates our WINTER price in real time. The price of WINTER is up 26.74% since last hour, up 2.83% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.30M. WINTER has a circulating supply of 972.99M coins and a max supply of 972.99M WINTER.

Winter Arc Stats

What is the market cap of Winter Arc?

What is the current trading activity of Winter Arc?

What is the current price of Winter Arc?

How many Winter Arc are there?

What is the relative popularity of Winter Arc?

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.70M

2.83 %

Market Cap Rank

#1707

24H Volume

$ 87.43M

Circulating Supply

970,000,000

