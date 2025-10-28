WiseWISE
The live Wise price today is $0.22 with a 24-hour trading volume of $72.33K. The table above accurately updates our WISE price in real time. The price of WISE is down -0.13% since last hour, up 3.51% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $120.79M. WISE has a circulating supply of 43.71M coins and a max supply of 543.21M WISE.
What is the market cap of Wise?
The current market cap of Wise is $7.44M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Wise?
Currently, 325.26K of WISE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $72.33K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.51%.
What is the current price of Wise?
The price of 1 Wise currently costs $0.22.
How many Wise are there?
The current circulating supply of Wise is 43.71M. This is the total amount of WISE that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Wise?
Wise (WISE) currently ranks 1979 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
