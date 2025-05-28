witch

Witch TokenWITCH

Live Witch Token price updates and the latest Witch Token news.

price

$0.0819

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.009

24h high

$0.46

VS
USD
BTC

The live Witch Token price today is $0.08 with a 24-hour trading volume of $332.11K. The table above accurately updates our WITCH price in real time. The price of WITCH is up 18.19% since last hour, down -14.86% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.19M. WITCH has a circulating supply of 39.60M coins and a max supply of 100.00M WITCH.

Witch Token Stats

What is the market cap of Witch Token?

The current market cap of Witch Token is $17.53M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Witch Token?

Currently, 4.06M of WITCH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $332.11K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -14.86%.

What is the current price of Witch Token?

The price of 1 Witch Token currently costs $0.08.

How many Witch Token are there?

The current circulating supply of Witch Token is 39.60M. This is the total amount of WITCH that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Witch Token?

Witch Token (WITCH) currently ranks 1437 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 17.53M

-14.86 %

Market Cap Rank

#1437

24H Volume

$ 332.11K

Circulating Supply

40,000,000

