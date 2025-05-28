Witch TokenWITCH
Live Witch Token price updates and the latest Witch Token news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0819
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.009
24h high
$0.46
The live Witch Token price today is $0.08 with a 24-hour trading volume of $332.11K. The table above accurately updates our WITCH price in real time. The price of WITCH is up 18.19% since last hour, down -14.86% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.19M. WITCH has a circulating supply of 39.60M coins and a max supply of 100.00M WITCH.
Witch Token Stats
What is the market cap of Witch Token?
The current market cap of Witch Token is $17.53M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Witch Token?
Currently, 4.06M of WITCH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $332.11K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -14.86%.
What is the current price of Witch Token?
The price of 1 Witch Token currently costs $0.08.
How many Witch Token are there?
The current circulating supply of Witch Token is 39.60M. This is the total amount of WITCH that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Witch Token?
Witch Token (WITCH) currently ranks 1437 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 17.53M
-14.86 %
#1437
$ 332.11K
40,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/