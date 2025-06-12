wkc

$0.0000000183

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.00000002

24h high

$0.00000002

VS
USD
BTC

The live Wiki Cat price today is $0.00000002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $135.02K. The table above accurately updates our WKC price in real time. The price of WKC is up 0.08% since last hour, down -8.78% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.13M. WKC has a circulating supply of 552.43T coins and a max supply of 552.43T WKC.

Wiki Cat Stats

What is the market cap of Wiki Cat?

The current market cap of Wiki Cat is $10.13M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Wiki Cat?

Currently, 7.36T of WKC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $135.02K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -8.78%.

What is the current price of Wiki Cat?

The price of 1 Wiki Cat currently costs $0.00000002.

How many Wiki Cat are there?

The current circulating supply of Wiki Cat is 552.43T. This is the total amount of WKC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Wiki Cat?

Wiki Cat (WKC) currently ranks 1582 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.13M

-8.78 %

Market Cap Rank

#1582

24H Volume

$ 135.02K

Circulating Supply

550,000,000,000,000

