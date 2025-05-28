wld

$1.36

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.31

24h high

$1.39

The live Worldcoin price today is $1.36 with a 24-hour trading volume of $327.88M. The table above accurately updates our WLD price in real time. The price of WLD is down -0.40% since last hour, up 0.33% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.60B. WLD has a circulating supply of 1.54B coins and a max supply of 10.00B WLD.

Worldcoin Stats

What is the market cap of Worldcoin?

The current market cap of Worldcoin is $2.09B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Worldcoin?

Currently, 241.09M of WLD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $327.88M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.33%.

What is the current price of Worldcoin?

The price of 1 Worldcoin currently costs $1.36.

How many Worldcoin are there?

The current circulating supply of Worldcoin is 1.54B. This is the total amount of WLD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Worldcoin?

Worldcoin (WLD) currently ranks 63 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 2.09B

0.33 %

Market Cap Rank

#63

24H Volume

$ 327.88M

Circulating Supply

1,500,000,000

