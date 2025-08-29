wlfi

World Liberty FinancialWLFI

Live World Liberty Financial price updates and the latest World Liberty Financial news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.317

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.28

24h high

$0.33

VS
USD
BTC

The live World Liberty Financial price today is $0.32 with a 24-hour trading volume of $137.88M. The table above accurately updates our WLFI price in real time. The price of WLFI is up 12.62% since last hour, up 12.62% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $31.66B. WLFI has a circulating supply of 28.46B coins and a max supply of 100.00B WLFI.

World Liberty Financial Stats

What is the market cap of World Liberty Financial?

The current market cap of World Liberty Financial is $9.21B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of World Liberty Financial?

Currently, 435.54M of WLFI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $137.88M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 12.62%.

What is the current price of World Liberty Financial?

The price of 1 World Liberty Financial currently costs $0.32.

How many World Liberty Financial are there?

The current circulating supply of World Liberty Financial is 28.46B. This is the total amount of WLFI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of World Liberty Financial?

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) currently ranks 26 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.21B

12.62 %

Market Cap Rank

#26

24H Volume

$ 137.88M

Circulating Supply

28,000,000,000

latest World Liberty Financial news