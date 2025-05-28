wmnt

$0.725

24h low

$0.72

24h high

$0.73

The live Wrapped Mantle price today is $0.73 with a 24-hour trading volume of $29.00K. The table above accurately updates our WMNT price in real time. The price of WMNT is up 0.06% since last hour, up 0.03% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $15.24M. WMNT has a circulating supply of 21.01M coins and a max supply of 21.01M WMNT.

Wrapped Mantle Stats

What is the market cap of Wrapped Mantle?

The current market cap of Wrapped Mantle is $15.24M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Wrapped Mantle?

Currently, 39.98K of WMNT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $29.00K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.03%.

What is the current price of Wrapped Mantle?

The price of 1 Wrapped Mantle currently costs $0.73.

How many Wrapped Mantle are there?

The current circulating supply of Wrapped Mantle is 21.01M. This is the total amount of WMNT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Wrapped Mantle?

Wrapped Mantle (WMNT) currently ranks 1352 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 15.24M

0.03 %

Market Cap Rank

#1352

24H Volume

$ 29.00K

Circulating Supply

21,000,000

