wmtx

World Mobile TokenWMTX

Live World Mobile Token price updates and the latest World Mobile Token news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.168

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.17

24h high

$0.18

VS
USD
BTC

The live World Mobile Token price today is $0.17 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.21M. The table above accurately updates our WMTX price in real time. The price of WMTX is up 0.23% since last hour, down -3.29% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $336.07M. WMTX has a circulating supply of 729.12M coins and a max supply of 2.00B WMTX.

World Mobile Token Stats

What is the market cap of World Mobile Token?

The current market cap of World Mobile Token is $122.53M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of World Mobile Token?

Currently, 42.89M of WMTX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $7.21M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.29%.

What is the current price of World Mobile Token?

The price of 1 World Mobile Token currently costs $0.17.

How many World Mobile Token are there?

The current circulating supply of World Mobile Token is 729.12M. This is the total amount of WMTX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of World Mobile Token?

World Mobile Token (WMTX) currently ranks 430 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 122.53M

-3.29 %

Market Cap Rank

#430

24H Volume

$ 7.21M

Circulating Supply

730,000,000

latest World Mobile Token news