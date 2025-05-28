wnxm

Wrapped NXMWNXM

Live Wrapped NXM price updates and the latest Wrapped NXM news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$63.56

$0

(0%)

24h low

$60.70

24h high

$63.65

VS
USD
BTC

The live Wrapped NXM price today is $63.56 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.69M. The table above accurately updates our WNXM price in real time. The price of WNXM is up 0.19% since last hour, up 4.02% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $41.81M. WNXM has a circulating supply of 657.75K coins and a max supply of 657.75K WNXM.

Wrapped NXM Stats

What is the market cap of Wrapped NXM?

The current market cap of Wrapped NXM is $41.81M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Wrapped NXM?

Currently, 26.65K of WNXM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.69M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 4.02%.

What is the current price of Wrapped NXM?

The price of 1 Wrapped NXM currently costs $63.56.

How many Wrapped NXM are there?

The current circulating supply of Wrapped NXM is 657.75K. This is the total amount of WNXM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Wrapped NXM?

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) currently ranks 804 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 41.81M

4.02 %

Market Cap Rank

#804

24H Volume

$ 1.69M

Circulating Supply

660,000

latest Wrapped NXM news