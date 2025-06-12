wolfi

$0.00135

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.001

24h high

$0.002

VS
USD
BTC

The live WOLFI price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.70M. The table above accurately updates our WOLFI price in real time. The price of WOLFI is up 2.21% since last hour, down -16.27% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.53M. WOLFI has a circulating supply of 10.00B coins and a max supply of 10.00B WOLFI.

WOLFI Stats

What is the market cap of WOLFI?

The current market cap of WOLFI is $13.53M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of WOLFI?

Currently, 1.26B of WOLFI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.70M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -16.27%.

What is the current price of WOLFI?

The price of 1 WOLFI currently costs $0.001.

How many WOLFI are there?

The current circulating supply of WOLFI is 10.00B. This is the total amount of WOLFI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of WOLFI?

WOLFI (WOLFI) currently ranks 1386 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 13.53M

-16.27 %

Market Cap Rank

#1386

24H Volume

$ 1.70M

Circulating Supply

10,000,000,000

