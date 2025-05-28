wom

$0.0369

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.04

VS
USD
BTC

The live WOM Protocol price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $12.18M. The table above accurately updates our WOM price in real time. The price of WOM is up 1.90% since last hour, up 13.38% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $36.90M. WOM has a circulating supply of 237.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B WOM.

WOM Protocol Stats

What is the market cap of WOM Protocol?

The current market cap of WOM Protocol is $8.92M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of WOM Protocol?

Currently, 329.93M of WOM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $12.18M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 13.38%.

What is the current price of WOM Protocol?

The price of 1 WOM Protocol currently costs $0.04.

How many WOM Protocol are there?

The current circulating supply of WOM Protocol is 237.00M. This is the total amount of WOM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of WOM Protocol?

WOM Protocol (WOM) currently ranks 1739 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.92M

13.38 %

Market Cap Rank

#1739

24H Volume

$ 12.18M

Circulating Supply

240,000,000

