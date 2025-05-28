WOO Network is a company that offers both centralized and decentralized services. Its main product is WOO X, a zero fee crypto trading platform that also serves as a liquidity aggregator for digital assets. WOOFi is the DeFi arm of WOO Network and assists decentralized exchanges by providing liquidities on chain. WOO Network ambitions to become a major player in CeDefi (bridge between centralized and decentralized finance).