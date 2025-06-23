$0.00745 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.004 24h high $0.009

The live Miniature Woolly Mammoth price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.47M. The table above accurately updates our WOOLLY price in real time. The price of WOOLLY is down -9.31% since last hour, up 66.11% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 7.45M. WOOLLY has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B WOOLLY .