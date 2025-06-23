Miniature Woolly MammothWOOLLY
Live Miniature Woolly Mammoth price updates and the latest Miniature Woolly Mammoth news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00745
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.004
24h high
$0.009
The live Miniature Woolly Mammoth price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.47M. The table above accurately updates our WOOLLY price in real time. The price of WOOLLY is down -9.31% since last hour, up 66.11% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.45M. WOOLLY has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B WOOLLY.
Miniature Woolly Mammoth Stats
What is the market cap of Miniature Woolly Mammoth?
The current market cap of Miniature Woolly Mammoth is $7.49M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Miniature Woolly Mammoth?
Currently, 197.52M of WOOLLY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.47M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 66.11%.
What is the current price of Miniature Woolly Mammoth?
The price of 1 Miniature Woolly Mammoth currently costs $0.007.
How many Miniature Woolly Mammoth are there?
The current circulating supply of Miniature Woolly Mammoth is 1.00B. This is the total amount of WOOLLY that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Miniature Woolly Mammoth?
Miniature Woolly Mammoth (WOOLLY) currently ranks 1738 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 7.49M
66.11 %
#1738
$ 1.47M
1,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) represent low-hanging fruit in a massive market ripe for Web3-driven disruption. The global CDN market was valued at ~$28B in 2024, and is projected to surpass $140B by 2034, (18.75% CAGR) underscoring the immense demand for efficient content delivery.
/
Research
Kamino has evolved into a full-stack asset scaling suite with V2: unlocking new markets, improving capital efficiency, and catering to various risk profiles. We believe it is best positioned to become the credit backbone of Solana as the ecosystem matures. Simply put, KMNO remains our highest-conviction bet in the Solana ecosystem. This report lays out our thesis.