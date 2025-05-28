woop

The live Woonkly Power price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $215.20K. The table above accurately updates our WOOP price in real time. The price of WOOP is down -0.08% since last hour, up 0.65% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.22M. WOOP has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B WOOP.

What is the market cap of Woonkly Power?

The current market cap of Woonkly Power is $11.22M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Woonkly Power?

Currently, 19.18M of WOOP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $215.20K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.65%.

What is the current price of Woonkly Power?

The price of 1 Woonkly Power currently costs $0.01.

How many Woonkly Power are there?

The current circulating supply of Woonkly Power is 1.00B. This is the total amount of WOOP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Woonkly Power?

Woonkly Power (WOOP) currently ranks 978 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 11.22M

0.65 %

Market Cap Rank

#978

24H Volume

$ 215.20K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

