wos

Wrapped Origin SonicWOS

Live Wrapped Origin Sonic price updates and the latest Wrapped Origin Sonic news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.427

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.38

24h high

$0.43

VS
USD
BTC

The live Wrapped Origin Sonic price today is $0.43 with a 24-hour trading volume of $54.22K. The table above accurately updates our WOS price in real time. The price of WOS is up 1.18% since last hour, up 8.56% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.77M. WOS has a circulating supply of 22.92M coins and a max supply of 22.92M WOS.

Wrapped Origin Sonic Stats

What is the market cap of Wrapped Origin Sonic?

The current market cap of Wrapped Origin Sonic is $9.77M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Wrapped Origin Sonic?

Currently, 127.11K of WOS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $54.22K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 8.56%.

What is the current price of Wrapped Origin Sonic?

The price of 1 Wrapped Origin Sonic currently costs $0.43.

How many Wrapped Origin Sonic are there?

The current circulating supply of Wrapped Origin Sonic is 22.92M. This is the total amount of WOS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Wrapped Origin Sonic?

Wrapped Origin Sonic (WOS) currently ranks 1732 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.77M

8.56 %

Market Cap Rank

#1732

24H Volume

$ 54.22K

Circulating Supply

23,000,000

latest Wrapped Origin Sonic news