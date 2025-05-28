wpol

Wrapped POLWPOL

Live Wrapped POL price updates and the latest Wrapped POL news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.235

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.22

24h high

$0.24

VS
USD
BTC

The live Wrapped POL price today is $0.24 with a 24-hour trading volume of $11.84M. The table above accurately updates our WPOL price in real time. The price of WPOL is up 1.84% since last hour, up 2.79% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $69.63M. WPOL has a circulating supply of 295.78M coins and a max supply of 295.78M WPOL.

Wrapped POL Stats

What is the market cap of Wrapped POL?

The current market cap of Wrapped POL is $69.65M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Wrapped POL?

Currently, 50.31M of WPOL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $11.84M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.79%.

What is the current price of Wrapped POL?

The price of 1 Wrapped POL currently costs $0.24.

How many Wrapped POL are there?

The current circulating supply of Wrapped POL is 295.78M. This is the total amount of WPOL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Wrapped POL?

Wrapped POL (WPOL) currently ranks 624 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 69.65M

2.79 %

Market Cap Rank

#624

24H Volume

$ 11.84M

Circulating Supply

300,000,000

latest Wrapped POL news