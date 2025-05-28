wrx

$0.0309

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.03

The live WazirX price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $121.80K. The table above accurately updates our WRX price in real time. The price of WRX is up 0.19% since last hour, down -3.02% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $30.92M. WRX has a circulating supply of 456.52M coins and a max supply of 1.00B WRX.

WazirX Stats

What is the market cap of WazirX?

The current market cap of WazirX is $14.12M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of WazirX?

Currently, 3.94M of WRX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $121.80K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.02%.

What is the current price of WazirX?

The price of 1 WazirX currently costs $0.03.

How many WazirX are there?

The current circulating supply of WazirX is 456.52M. This is the total amount of WRX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of WazirX?

WazirX (WRX) currently ranks 1396 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 14.12M

-3.02 %

Market Cap Rank

#1396

24H Volume

$ 121.80K

Circulating Supply

460,000,000

