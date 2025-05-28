wusdm

Wrapped USDMWUSDM

Live Wrapped USDM price updates and the latest Wrapped USDM news.

price

$1.07

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.07

24h high

$1.07

VS
USD
BTC

The live Wrapped USDM price today is $1.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.59M. The table above accurately updates our WUSDM price in real time. The price of WUSDM is up 0.07% since last hour, up 0.01% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.27M. WUSDM has a circulating supply of 8.91M coins and a max supply of 4.93M WUSDM.

Wrapped USDM Stats

What is the market cap of Wrapped USDM?

The current market cap of Wrapped USDM is $9.53M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Wrapped USDM?

Currently, 1.49M of WUSDM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.59M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.01%.

What is the current price of Wrapped USDM?

The price of 1 Wrapped USDM currently costs $1.07.

How many Wrapped USDM are there?

The current circulating supply of Wrapped USDM is 8.91M. This is the total amount of WUSDM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Wrapped USDM?

Wrapped USDM (WUSDM) currently ranks 1583 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.53M

0.01 %

Market Cap Rank

#1583

24H Volume

$ 1.59M

Circulating Supply

8,900,000

