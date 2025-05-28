wxrp

Wrapped XRPWXRP

Live Wrapped XRP price updates and the latest Wrapped XRP news.

price

$2.24

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2.09

24h high

$2.35

VS
USD
BTC

The live Wrapped XRP price today is $2.24 with a 24-hour trading volume of $47.05K. The table above accurately updates our WXRP price in real time. The price of WXRP is down -0.34% since last hour, down -0.42% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $40.20M. WXRP has a circulating supply of 17.95M coins and a max supply of 17.95M WXRP.

Wrapped XRP Stats

What is the market cap of Wrapped XRP?

The current market cap of Wrapped XRP is $40.32M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Wrapped XRP?

Currently, 21.01K of WXRP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $47.05K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.42%.

What is the current price of Wrapped XRP?

The price of 1 Wrapped XRP currently costs $2.24.

How many Wrapped XRP are there?

The current circulating supply of Wrapped XRP is 17.95M. This is the total amount of WXRP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Wrapped XRP?

Wrapped XRP (WXRP) currently ranks 809 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 40.32M

-0.42 %

Market Cap Rank

#809

24H Volume

$ 47.05K

Circulating Supply

18,000,000

