wxt

WXT TokenWXT

Live WXT Token price updates and the latest WXT Token news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00343

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.003

24h high

$0.003

VS
USD
BTC

The live WXT Token price today is $0.003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.87M. The table above accurately updates our WXT price in real time. The price of WXT is down -0.06% since last hour, down -0.69% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $34.26M. WXT has a circulating supply of 2.30B coins and a max supply of 10.00B WXT.

WXT Token Stats

What is the market cap of WXT Token?

The current market cap of WXT Token is $7.88M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of WXT Token?

Currently, 545.89M of WXT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.87M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.69%.

What is the current price of WXT Token?

The price of 1 WXT Token currently costs $0.003.

How many WXT Token are there?

The current circulating supply of WXT Token is 2.30B. This is the total amount of WXT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of WXT Token?

WXT Token (WXT) currently ranks 1736 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.88M

-0.69 %

Market Cap Rank

#1736

24H Volume

$ 1.87M

Circulating Supply

2,300,000,000

latest WXT Token news