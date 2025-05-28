wzrd

The live Bitcoin Wizards price today is $2.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $142.86K. The table above accurately updates our WZRD price in real time. The price of WZRD is up 0.00% since last hour, down -0.02% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $43.47M. WZRD has a circulating supply of 21.00M coins and a max supply of 21.00M WZRD.

Bitcoin Wizards Stats

What is the market cap of Bitcoin Wizards?

The current market cap of Bitcoin Wizards is $43.45M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Bitcoin Wizards?

Currently, 69.01K of WZRD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $142.86K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.02%.

What is the current price of Bitcoin Wizards?

The price of 1 Bitcoin Wizards currently costs $2.07.

How many Bitcoin Wizards are there?

The current circulating supply of Bitcoin Wizards is 21.00M. This is the total amount of WZRD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Bitcoin Wizards?

Bitcoin Wizards (WZRD) currently ranks 787 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 43.45M

-0.02 %

Market Cap Rank

#787

24H Volume

$ 142.86K

Circulating Supply

21,000,000

