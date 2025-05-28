x33

Shadow Liquid Staking TokenX33

Live Shadow Liquid Staking Token price updates and the latest Shadow Liquid Staking Token news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$37.9

$0

(0%)

24h low

$31.05

24h high

$38.89

VS
USD
BTC

The live Shadow Liquid Staking Token price today is $37.90 with a 24-hour trading volume of $941.80K. The table above accurately updates our X33 price in real time. The price of X33 is down -1.27% since last hour, up 3.50% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $18.72M. X33 has a circulating supply of 493.87K coins and a max supply of 493.87K X33.

Shadow Liquid Staking Token Stats

What is the market cap of Shadow Liquid Staking Token?

The current market cap of Shadow Liquid Staking Token is $18.72M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Shadow Liquid Staking Token?

Currently, 24.85K of X33 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $941.80K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.50%.

What is the current price of Shadow Liquid Staking Token?

The price of 1 Shadow Liquid Staking Token currently costs $37.90.

How many Shadow Liquid Staking Token are there?

The current circulating supply of Shadow Liquid Staking Token is 493.87K. This is the total amount of X33 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Shadow Liquid Staking Token?

Shadow Liquid Staking Token (X33) currently ranks 1235 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 18.72M

3.50 %

Market Cap Rank

#1235

24H Volume

$ 941.80K

Circulating Supply

490,000

latest Shadow Liquid Staking Token news