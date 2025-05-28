xai

price

$0.0864

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.08

24h high

$0.09

The live Xai price today is $0.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $41.28M. The table above accurately updates our XAI price in real time. The price of XAI is up 2.01% since last hour, up 3.49% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $166.91M. XAI has a circulating supply of 1.23B coins and a max supply of 1.93B XAI.

Xai Stats

What is the market cap of Xai?

The current market cap of Xai is $106.52M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Xai?

Currently, 477.59M of XAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $41.28M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.49%.

What is the current price of Xai?

The price of 1 Xai currently costs $0.09.

How many Xai are there?

The current circulating supply of Xai is 1.23B. This is the total amount of XAI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Xai?

Xai (XAI) currently ranks 478 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 106.52M

3.49 %

Market Cap Rank

#478

24H Volume

$ 41.28M

Circulating Supply

1,200,000,000

