Matrixdock GoldXAUM
Live Matrixdock Gold price updates and the latest Matrixdock Gold news.
price
$3,363.41
$0
(0%)
24h low
$3,351.62
24h high
$3,407.13
The live Matrixdock Gold price today is $3,363.41 with a 24-hour trading volume of $50.24K. The table above accurately updates our XAUM price in real time. The price of XAUM is down -0.11% since last hour, down -0.35% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $42.39M. XAUM has a circulating supply of 12.60K coins and a max supply of 12.60K XAUM.
Matrixdock Gold Stats
What is the market cap of Matrixdock Gold?
The current market cap of Matrixdock Gold is $42.39M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Matrixdock Gold?
Currently, 14.94 of XAUM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $50.24K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.35%.
What is the current price of Matrixdock Gold?
The price of 1 Matrixdock Gold currently costs $3,363.41.
How many Matrixdock Gold are there?
The current circulating supply of Matrixdock Gold is 12.60K. This is the total amount of XAUM that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Matrixdock Gold?
Matrixdock Gold (XAUM) currently ranks 756 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 42.39M
-0.35 %
#756
$ 50.24K
13,000
