Tether GoldXAUT

Live Tether Gold price updates and the latest Tether Gold news.

price

$3,275.87

$0

(0%)

24h low

$3,259.36

24h high

$3,324.20

The live Tether Gold price today is $3,275.87 with a 24-hour trading volume of $32.76M. The table above accurately updates our XAUT price in real time. The price of XAUT is up 0.02% since last hour, down -0.91% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $807.58M. XAUT has a circulating supply of 246.52K coins and a max supply of 246.52K XAUT.

Tether Gold Stats

What is the market cap of Tether Gold?

The current market cap of Tether Gold is $807.37M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Tether Gold?

Currently, 10.00K of XAUT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $32.76M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.91%.

What is the current price of Tether Gold?

The price of 1 Tether Gold currently costs $3,275.87.

How many Tether Gold are there?

The current circulating supply of Tether Gold is 246.52K. This is the total amount of XAUT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Tether Gold?

Tether Gold (XAUT) currently ranks 122 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 807.37M

-0.91 %

Market Cap Rank

#122

24H Volume

$ 32.76M

Circulating Supply

250,000

