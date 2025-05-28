xava

The live Avalaunch price today is $0.26 with a 24-hour trading volume of $542.99K. The table above accurately updates our XAVA price in real time. The price of XAVA is down -0.01% since last hour, down -0.14% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $25.64M. XAVA has a circulating supply of 40.40M coins and a max supply of 100.00M XAVA.

Avalaunch Stats

What is the market cap of Avalaunch?

The current market cap of Avalaunch is $10.36M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Avalaunch?

Currently, 2.12M of XAVA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $542.99K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.14%.

What is the current price of Avalaunch?

The price of 1 Avalaunch currently costs $0.26.

How many Avalaunch are there?

The current circulating supply of Avalaunch is 40.40M. This is the total amount of XAVA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Avalaunch?

Avalaunch (XAVA) currently ranks 1585 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.36M

-0.14 %

Market Cap Rank

#1585

24H Volume

$ 542.99K

Circulating Supply

40,000,000

