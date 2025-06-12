xavier

$0.0101

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.005

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Xavier: Renegade Angel price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $921.79K. The table above accurately updates our XAVIER price in real time. The price of XAVIER is up 83.81% since last hour, up 50.40% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.14M. XAVIER has a circulating supply of 999.89M coins and a max supply of 999.89M XAVIER.

Xavier: Renegade Angel Stats

What is the market cap of Xavier: Renegade Angel?

The current market cap of Xavier: Renegade Angel is $9.65M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Xavier: Renegade Angel?

Currently, 90.85M of XAVIER were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $921.79K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 50.40%.

What is the current price of Xavier: Renegade Angel?

The price of 1 Xavier: Renegade Angel currently costs $0.01.

How many Xavier: Renegade Angel are there?

The current circulating supply of Xavier: Renegade Angel is 999.89M. This is the total amount of XAVIER that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Xavier: Renegade Angel?

Xavier: Renegade Angel (XAVIER) currently ranks 1632 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.65M

50.40 %

Market Cap Rank

#1632

24H Volume

$ 921.79K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

