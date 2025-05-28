xbg

$0.0853

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.08

24h high

$0.09

The live XBorg price today is $0.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $117.23K. The table above accurately updates our XBG price in real time. The price of XBG is down -0.12% since last hour, down -1.63% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $85.26M. XBG has a circulating supply of 215.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B XBG.

XBorg Stats

What is the market cap of XBorg?

The current market cap of XBorg is $18.34M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of XBorg?

Currently, 1.38M of XBG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $117.23K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.63%.

What is the current price of XBorg?

The price of 1 XBorg currently costs $0.09.

How many XBorg are there?

The current circulating supply of XBorg is 215.00M. This is the total amount of XBG that is available.

What is the relative popularity of XBorg?

XBorg (XBG) currently ranks 1243 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 18.34M

-1.63 %

Market Cap Rank

#1243

24H Volume

$ 117.23K

Circulating Supply

220,000,000

