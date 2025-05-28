xbt

price

$0.0109

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.01

The live Xbit price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $380.91K. The table above accurately updates our XBT price in real time. The price of XBT is down -0.00% since last hour, down -0.01% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.90M. XBT has a circulating supply of 863.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B XBT.

Xbit Stats

What is the market cap of Xbit?

The current market cap of Xbit is $9.41M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Xbit?

Currently, 34.93M of XBT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $380.91K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.01%.

What is the current price of Xbit?

The price of 1 Xbit currently costs $0.01.

How many Xbit are there?

The current circulating supply of Xbit is 863.00M. This is the total amount of XBT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Xbit?

Xbit (XBT) currently ranks 1651 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.41M

-0.01 %

Market Cap Rank

#1651

24H Volume

$ 380.91K

Circulating Supply

860,000,000

