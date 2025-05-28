xcb

Crypto BirdsXCB

Live Crypto Birds price updates and the latest Crypto Birds news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0

$0

(NaN%)

24h low

$0

24h high

$0

VS
USD
BTC

The live Crypto Birds price today is $0 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.85K. The table above accurately updates our XCB price in real time. The price of XCB is % since last hour, % since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is . XCB has a circulating supply of coins and a max supply of XCB.

Crypto Birds Stats

What is the market cap of Crypto Birds?

The current market cap of Crypto Birds is $. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Crypto Birds?

Currently, of XCB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.85K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0%.

What is the current price of Crypto Birds?

The price of 1 Crypto Birds currently costs $0.

How many Crypto Birds are there?

The current circulating supply of Crypto Birds is . This is the total amount of XCB that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Crypto Birds?

Crypto Birds (XCB) currently ranks -1 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$

%

Market Cap Rank

#-1

24H Volume

$ 2.85K

Circulating Supply

0

latest Crypto Birds news