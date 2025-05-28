xcm

$0.059

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.05

24h high

$0.06

VS
USD
BTC

The live Coinmetro price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $109.07K. The table above accurately updates our XCM price in real time. The price of XCM is up 0.03% since last hour, up 5.05% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $18.87M. XCM has a circulating supply of 302.27M coins and a max supply of 319.64M XCM.

Coinmetro Stats

What is the market cap of Coinmetro?

The current market cap of Coinmetro is $17.84M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Coinmetro?

Currently, 1.85M of XCM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $109.07K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 5.05%.

What is the current price of Coinmetro?

The price of 1 Coinmetro currently costs $0.06.

How many Coinmetro are there?

The current circulating supply of Coinmetro is 302.27M. This is the total amount of XCM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Coinmetro?

Coinmetro (XCM) currently ranks 1240 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 17.84M

5.05 %

Market Cap Rank

#1240

24H Volume

$ 109.07K

Circulating Supply

300,000,000

