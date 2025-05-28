xdag

$0.00759

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.005

24h high

$0.008

The live Dagger price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $348.28K. The table above accurately updates our XDAG price in real time. The price of XDAG is up 23.65% since last hour, up 60.42% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.98M. XDAG has a circulating supply of 1.26B coins and a max supply of 1.45B XDAG.

Dagger Stats

What is the market cap of Dagger?

The current market cap of Dagger is $9.58M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Dagger?

Currently, 45.86M of XDAG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $348.28K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 60.42%.

What is the current price of Dagger?

The price of 1 Dagger currently costs $0.008.

How many Dagger are there?

The current circulating supply of Dagger is 1.26B. This is the total amount of XDAG that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Dagger?

Dagger (XDAG) currently ranks 1715 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.58M

60.42 %

Market Cap Rank

#1715

24H Volume

$ 348.28K

Circulating Supply

1,300,000,000

