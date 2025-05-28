xdata

$0.0136

The live Streamr XDATA price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $66.12K. The table above accurately updates our XDATA price in real time. The price of XDATA is up 0.33% since last hour, down -9.19% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.46M. XDATA has a circulating supply of 697.15M coins and a max supply of 987.15M XDATA.

What is the market cap of Streamr XDATA?

The current market cap of Streamr XDATA is $9.50M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Streamr XDATA?

Currently, 4.85M of XDATA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $66.12K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -9.19%.

What is the current price of Streamr XDATA?

The price of 1 Streamr XDATA currently costs $0.01.

How many Streamr XDATA are there?

The current circulating supply of Streamr XDATA is 697.15M. This is the total amount of XDATA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Streamr XDATA?

Streamr XDATA (XDATA) currently ranks 1591 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 9.50M

-9.19 %

Market Cap Rank

#1591

24H Volume

$ 66.12K

Circulating Supply

700,000,000

