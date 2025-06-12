XDB CHAINXDB
Live XDB CHAIN price updates and the latest XDB CHAIN news.
price
sponsored by
$0.000519
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.0004
24h high
$0.0005
The live XDB CHAIN price today is $0.0005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.34M. The table above accurately updates our XDB price in real time. The price of XDB is up 0.56% since last hour, up 20.04% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.73M. XDB has a circulating supply of 17.06B coins and a max supply of 18.77B XDB.
about XDB CHAIN
What is XDB CHAIN?
XDB CHAIN Stats
What is the market cap of XDB CHAIN?
The current market cap of XDB CHAIN is $8.85M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of XDB CHAIN?
Currently, 2.58B of XDB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.34M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 20.04%.
What is the current price of XDB CHAIN?
The price of 1 XDB CHAIN currently costs $0.0005.
How many XDB CHAIN are there?
The current circulating supply of XDB CHAIN is 17.06B. This is the total amount of XDB that is available.
What is the relative popularity of XDB CHAIN?
XDB CHAIN (XDB) currently ranks 1678 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 8.85M
20.04 %
#1678
$ 1.34M
17,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Meta-aggregators like Titan and Kamino Swap improve price execution for users, making the Solana swapping landscape more competitive. Jupiter has incorporated meta-aggregation features into its latest routing engine to keep users on its front end (own the user, own the flow). At large, teams are treating swaps as a commoditized complement, offering incredibly cheap or free swaps to own the end-user and increase demand for high-margin product offerings (multi-product DeFi). On another note, the divergence in the concentration of aggregator volume between DEXs suggests increased specialization at the DEX layer by asset type.
Research
Uniswap confronts structural headwinds as Ethereum's dominance in DEX volume erodes while Solana emerges as the leading ecosystem. Despite massive historical volume, UNI token holders receive no revenue distribution after four years of operation, while multi-chain expansion efforts consistently underperform due to subsidized local competitors. Recent initiatives including Unichain L2 and V4 protocol upgrades have failed to generate meaningful organic adoption despite substantial incentive programs, highlighting the challenge of competing in increasingly fragmented markets without sustainable value accrual mechanisms.
/