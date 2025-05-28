xdc

$0.0639

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.06

24h high

$0.07

The live XDC Network price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $35.58M. The table above accurately updates our XDC price in real time. The price of XDC is up 0.06% since last hour, down -3.22% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $2.43B. XDC has a circulating supply of 16.22B coins and a max supply of 38.00B XDC.

XDC Network Stats

What is the market cap of XDC Network?

The current market cap of XDC Network is $1.04B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of XDC Network?

Currently, 557.02M of XDC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $35.58M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.22%.

What is the current price of XDC Network?

The price of 1 XDC Network currently costs $0.06.

How many XDC Network are there?

The current circulating supply of XDC Network is 16.22B. This is the total amount of XDC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of XDC Network?

XDC Network (XDC) currently ranks 98 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 1.04B

-3.22 %

Market Cap Rank

#98

24H Volume

$ 35.58M

Circulating Supply

16,000,000,000

