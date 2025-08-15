xdog

$0.0117

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.002

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live XDOG price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.37M. The table above accurately updates our XDOG price in real time. The price of XDOG is up 32.93% since last hour, up 499.36% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.66M. XDOG has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B XDOG.

XDOG Stats

What is the market cap of XDOG?

The current market cap of XDOG is $11.66M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of XDOG?

Currently, 632.48M of XDOG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $7.37M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 499.36%.

What is the current price of XDOG?

The price of 1 XDOG currently costs $0.01.

How many XDOG are there?

The current circulating supply of XDOG is 1.00B. This is the total amount of XDOG that is available.

What is the relative popularity of XDOG?

XDOG (XDOG) currently ranks 1683 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.66M

499.36 %

Market Cap Rank

#1683

24H Volume

$ 7.37M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest XDOG news