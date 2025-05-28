eCashXEC
Live eCash price updates and the latest eCash news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0000222
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.00002
24h high
$0.00002
The live eCash price today is $0.00002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8.89M. The table above accurately updates our XEC price in real time. The price of XEC is down -0.19% since last hour, up 0.74% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $440.75M. XEC has a circulating supply of 19.87T coins and a max supply of 19.87T XEC.
about eCash
What is eCash?
eCash Stats
What is the market cap of eCash?
The current market cap of eCash is $440.84M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of eCash?
Currently, 400.69B of XEC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $8.89M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.74%.
What is the current price of eCash?
The price of 1 eCash currently costs $0.00002.
How many eCash are there?
The current circulating supply of eCash is 19.87T. This is the total amount of XEC that is available.
What is the relative popularity of eCash?
eCash (XEC) currently ranks 185 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 440.84M
0.74 %
#185
$ 8.89M
20,000,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/