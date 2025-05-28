xel

The live Xelis price today is $2.36 with a 24-hour trading volume of $368.56K. The table above accurately updates our XEL price in real time. The price of XEL is down -1.48% since last hour, up 11.93% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.96M. XEL has a circulating supply of 2.53M coins and a max supply of 2.53M XEL.

Xelis Stats

What is the market cap of Xelis?

The current market cap of Xelis is $6.51M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Xelis?

Currently, 156.17K of XEL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $368.56K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 11.93%.

What is the current price of Xelis?

The price of 1 Xelis currently costs $2.36.

How many Xelis are there?

The current circulating supply of Xelis is 2.53M. This is the total amount of XEL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Xelis?

Xelis (XEL) currently ranks 1724 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.51M

11.93 %

Market Cap Rank

#1724

24H Volume

$ 368.56K

Circulating Supply

2,500,000

