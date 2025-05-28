xen

$0.023

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live Xena Finance price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.16K. The table above accurately updates our XEN price in real time. The price of XEN is up 0.63% since last hour, down -1.59% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $23.02M. XEN has a circulating supply of 803.39M coins and a max supply of 1.00B XEN.

Xena Finance Stats

What is the market cap of Xena Finance?

The current market cap of Xena Finance is $18.42M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Xena Finance?

Currently, 180.80K of XEN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.16K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.59%.

What is the current price of Xena Finance?

The price of 1 Xena Finance currently costs $0.02.

How many Xena Finance are there?

The current circulating supply of Xena Finance is 803.39M. This is the total amount of XEN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Xena Finance?

Xena Finance (XEN) currently ranks 938 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 18.42M

-1.59 %

Market Cap Rank

#938

24H Volume

$ 4.16K

Circulating Supply

800,000,000

