The live Xenopus laevis price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.24M. The table above accurately updates our XENO price in real time. The price of XENO is down -10.29% since last hour, up 6.04% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.13M. XENO has a circulating supply of 899.61M coins and a max supply of 999.89M XENO.

Xenopus laevis Stats

What is the market cap of Xenopus laevis?

The current market cap of Xenopus laevis is $12.14M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Xenopus laevis?

Currently, 94.59M of XENO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.24M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 6.04%.

What is the current price of Xenopus laevis?

The price of 1 Xenopus laevis currently costs $0.01.

How many Xenopus laevis are there?

The current circulating supply of Xenopus laevis is 899.61M. This is the total amount of XENO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Xenopus laevis?

Xenopus laevis (XENO) currently ranks 1741 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 12.14M

6.04 %

Market Cap Rank

#1741

24H Volume

$ 1.24M

Circulating Supply

900,000,000

