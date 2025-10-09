EquilibriaXEQ
The live Equilibria price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $83.76K. The table above accurately updates our XEQ price in real time. The price of XEQ is up 5.39% since last hour, up 15.01% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.50M. XEQ has a circulating supply of 60.88M coins and a max supply of 84.00M XEQ.
Equilibria Stats
What is the market cap of Equilibria?
The current market cap of Equilibria is $3.35M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Equilibria?
Currently, 1.56M of XEQ were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $83.76K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 15.01%.
What is the current price of Equilibria?
The price of 1 Equilibria currently costs $0.05.
How many Equilibria are there?
The current circulating supply of Equilibria is 60.88M. This is the total amount of XEQ that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Equilibria?
Equilibria (XEQ) currently ranks 1743 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
