Xfinite EntertainmentXET
Live Xfinite Entertainment price updates and the latest Xfinite Entertainment news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00136
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.0007
24h high
$0.002
The live Xfinite Entertainment price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $67.27K. The table above accurately updates our XET price in real time. The price of XET is down -1.22% since last hour, up 85.56% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.45M. XET has a circulating supply of 2.33B coins and a max supply of 4.00B XET.
Xfinite Entertainment Stats
What is the market cap of Xfinite Entertainment?
The current market cap of Xfinite Entertainment is $3.45M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Xfinite Entertainment?
Currently, 49.38M of XET were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $67.27K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 85.56%.
What is the current price of Xfinite Entertainment?
The price of 1 Xfinite Entertainment currently costs $0.001.
How many Xfinite Entertainment are there?
The current circulating supply of Xfinite Entertainment is 2.33B. This is the total amount of XET that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Xfinite Entertainment?
Xfinite Entertainment (XET) currently ranks 1721 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 3.45M
85.56 %
#1721
$ 67.27K
2,300,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/